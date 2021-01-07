Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Up 5.5%

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.94. 337,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 428,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRBK. BTIG Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Green Brick Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $17.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $275.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

