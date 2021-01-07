Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $20.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Green Plains traded as high as $18.04 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 41836 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GPRE. Truist started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 66.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Green Plains by 131.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Green Plains by 262.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.14. The stock has a market cap of $642.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.90.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.