Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Trading Up 5.6%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 145,134 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 119,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $16.52 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Greenland Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric forklift trucks in the People's Republic of China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes, and transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

