Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.97

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 724660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNLN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

The firm has a market cap of $517.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.23.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.95 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. Analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Greenlane news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 20,679 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $60,175.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,394.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 40,000 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,779 shares of company stock valued at $846,559 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 11.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 463,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 46,511 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 57.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 453,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 164,906 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 243,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 46,340 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 252.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 70,335 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

