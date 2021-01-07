Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Raised to C$2.45

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price upped by Pi Financial from C$1.60 to C$2.45 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GRN. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.65 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.30 to C$1.60 in a research report on Friday, December 4th.

CVE GRN traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$2.33. 1,467,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,009. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The company has a market cap of C$248.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.30. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.74.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.72 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

