Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Trading Up 16.8%

Shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) were up 16.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 9,113,170 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 5,857,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Greenpro Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 59.82% and a negative return on equity of 37.41%.

In other news, CFO Che Chan Gilbert Loke sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,345,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,273,715.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

