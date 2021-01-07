Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer Purchases 4,900 Shares

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.08 per share, with a total value of $260,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

GEF traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $52.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Greif had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Greif from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GEF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Greif by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Greif by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 39,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Greif by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 34,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

