Grin Hits Market Capitalization of $25.25 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Grin has a total market cap of $25.25 million and $13.47 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Coinall, TradeOgre and Bisq.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000152 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 62,204,640 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, BitForex, Hotbit, KuCoin, Coinall, Bisq and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

