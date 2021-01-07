GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Trading 5.1% Higher

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.11 and last traded at $46.66. 3,336,893 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,353,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.41.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on GrowGeneration from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 933.39 and a beta of 3.10.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. Research analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,284,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $15,590,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRWG. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 38.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

