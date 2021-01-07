Guangshen Railway (NYSE:GSH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.37

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (NYSE:GSH)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.37 and traded as low as $8.73. Guangshen Railway shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 30,126 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Guangshen Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Guangshen Railway by 436.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 107,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 87,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Guangshen Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. 0.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

