Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.21 Million

Brokerages forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will report sales of $77.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.07 million and the highest is $79.27 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $62.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $285.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $283.34 million to $287.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $377.89 million, with estimates ranging from $373.27 million to $390.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.44). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Shares of GH opened at $129.54 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $138.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.82 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.15 and its 200-day moving average is $102.49.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,782.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $707,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,075,787 shares of company stock valued at $715,704,558. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,811,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Guardant Health during the second quarter worth $918,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $2,100,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 6.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 799,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after purchasing an additional 51,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 32.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 62,145 shares during the period. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

