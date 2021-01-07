Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $138.41 and last traded at $138.36. 1,084,844 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 885,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $129.54.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of -72.46 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.49.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 23,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,397,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,539,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,149,658.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $546,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,782.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,075,787 shares of company stock worth $715,704,558. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Guardant Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Guardant Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Guardant Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Guardant Health by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 98.5% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

