Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.67

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $22.98, with a volume of 700935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Get Guess' alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.53. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $569.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Guess”s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Guess”s payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GES. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Guess’ by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Guess’ in the 3rd quarter valued at $988,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Guess’ by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after buying an additional 73,061 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guess’ in the 3rd quarter valued at $580,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the 3rd quarter worth $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

About Guess’ (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.