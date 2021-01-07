Guider Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last week, Guider has traded up 39.8% against the dollar. Guider has a market cap of $21,789.75 and approximately $47.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00041809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00300004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00031538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,092.67 or 0.02802513 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012747 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (CRYPTO:GDR) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Buying and Selling Guider

Guider can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

