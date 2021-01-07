Gulden (NLG) Price Hits $0.0194 on Major Exchanges

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0194 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $10.33 million and $369,669.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gulden has traded up 115.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.78 or 0.00421785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000170 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 532,097,045 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gulden

Gulden can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars.

