Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) (LON:GUS) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) (LON:GUS) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 64.70 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 63 ($0.82). Approximately 7,025 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.82).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 57.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.18.

About Gusbourne PLC (GUS.L) (LON:GUS)

Gusbourne PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells English sparkling wines in the United Kingdom. It has 231 acres of vineyards in Kent and West Sussex. The company was formerly known as Shellproof Plc and changed its name to Gusbourne PLC in September 2013. Gusbourne PLC was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Ashford, the United Kingdom.

