GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Stock Price Up 5.1%

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $125.97 and last traded at $125.78. Approximately 337,904 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 411,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.72.

GWPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised GW Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GW Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on GW Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.60 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.36 and a 200-day moving average of $114.22.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.66 million. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 480,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $5,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,421,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,641,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher J. Tovey sold 28,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $335,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 980,832 shares of company stock worth $9,901,832 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWPH. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 25,456.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,704,000 after buying an additional 134,155 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 2,595.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 357.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,021,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 583.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 439,523 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:GWPH)

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

