HackenAI Market Cap Tops $344,985.28 (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HackenAI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00024441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.53 or 0.00110090 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.17 or 0.00445570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00239075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00053471 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

Buying and Selling HackenAI

HackenAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.