Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price upped by research analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.40.

NYSE HAE traded up $3.98 on Thursday, reaching $123.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,568. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $63.41 and a 52 week high of $126.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.50.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $123,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,442 shares of company stock worth $152,957 over the last 90 days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the second quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Haemonetics by 187.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 4,275.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

