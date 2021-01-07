Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Shares Up 9.7%

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.58. 4,763,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 6,732,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Kimberly Schaefer acquired 27,500 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $38,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stuart Lichter acquired 10,813,774 shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $15,139,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 10,918,988 shares of company stock valued at $15,285,531 over the last three months. 81.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $61,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $352,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

