Handshake (HNS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.91 Million

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Handshake has a market capitalization of $39.01 million and $1.91 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Handshake has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,770.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,175.30 or 0.03031462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.75 or 0.00417203 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.29 or 0.01102101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00365408 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003448 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00017974 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00165673 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00009943 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 346,985,186 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars.

