Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (HE.TO) (TSE:HE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.03

Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (HE.TO) (TSE:HE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 297100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.

Get Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (HE.TO) alerts:

Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (HE.TO) (TSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.05 million for the quarter.

Hanwei Energy Services Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and supplies high-pressure fiberglass reinforced plastic (FRP) pipes and fittings for the oil and gas, salt mining, water transmission, and industrial and infrastructure applications in China, Canada, Kazakhstan, and internationally.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (HE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanwei Energy Services Corp. (HE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.