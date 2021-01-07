Harmony Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.64 Million (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $48.71 million and $9.64 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00038723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.87 or 0.00282060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00029710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.43 or 0.02734361 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012496 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,234,250,415 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

