Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC) Trading Up 4.2%

Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.56 and last traded at $33.50. 1,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $413,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,207,000.

