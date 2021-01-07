HashBX (HBX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $116.00

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $116.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Bitibu and Instant Bitex. During the last week, HashBX has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00039247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.34 or 0.00284252 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00029279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,035.10 or 0.02691062 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00012533 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, BiteBTC and Bitibu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

