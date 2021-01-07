Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYAC) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYAC) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.67. Approximately 335,750 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 365,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth $86,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth $247,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II by 68.9% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 39,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II by 261.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter valued at $757,000. 60.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer or consumer-related products and service industries.

