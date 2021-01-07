Head to Head Contrast: BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) versus Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) and BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Bio-Rad Laboratories has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioForce Nanosciences has a beta of -1.56, indicating that its stock price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500.

63.9% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of BioForce Nanosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and BioForce Nanosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.31 billion 7.90 $1.76 billion $7.06 86.71 BioForce Nanosciences $20,000.00 290.13 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than BioForce Nanosciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bio-Rad Laboratories and BioForce Nanosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 1 3 0 2.75 BioForce Nanosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $609.20, indicating a potential downside of 0.49%. Given Bio-Rad Laboratories’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Bio-Rad Laboratories is more favorable than BioForce Nanosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Bio-Rad Laboratories and BioForce Nanosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bio-Rad Laboratories 147.91% 3.77% 2.74% BioForce Nanosciences N/A N/A -328,192.44%

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats BioForce Nanosciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components. It operates in two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes. It focuses on selected segments of the life sciences market in proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cell biology, and food safety. This segment serves universities and medical schools, industrial research organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, biotechnology researchers, food producers, and food testing laboratories. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for clinical laboratories in the diagnostics market. This segment offers reagents, instruments, and software, which address specific niches within the in vitro diagnostics test market. It sells its products to reference laboratories, hospital laboratories, state newborn screening facilities, physicians' office laboratories, transfusion laboratories, and insurance and forensic testing laboratories. The company offers its products through its direct sales force, as well as through distributors, agents, brokers, and resellers. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, California.

About BioForce Nanosciences

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private labels products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as and through online. BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

