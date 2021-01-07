Head to Head Review: Everi (NYSE:EVRI) and dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT)

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) and dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Everi and dMY Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everi 0 0 5 1 3.17 dMY Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Everi currently has a consensus target price of $12.83, suggesting a potential downside of 0.98%. dMY Technology Group has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.39%. Given dMY Technology Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe dMY Technology Group is more favorable than Everi.

Profitability

This table compares Everi and dMY Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everi -21.25% -474.12% -5.18% dMY Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everi and dMY Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everi $533.23 million 2.09 $16.52 million $0.28 46.29 dMY Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Everi has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.2% of Everi shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Everi shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Everi beats dMY Technology Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc. provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment. It also provides cash access services, such as ATM cash withdrawals, POS debit card cash access transactions, and credit card cash access transactions; check verification and warranty services; CashClub, a software payments platform that provides gaming establishments with a personal computer workstation software user interface and point-of-sale terminal; fully integrated kiosks that provide multiple functions to the casino floor; and other integrated kiosk solutions. In addition, the company offers non-ATM terminals that perform authorizations for credit card cash access and POS debit card transactions; database services; and an online payment processing solution for gaming operators in states that offer intra-state and Internet-based gaming and lottery activities. Further, it provides Everi Compliance solutions to assist casino operators with meeting regulatory requirements; Central Credit, a gaming patron credit bureau service; JackpotXpress, a jackpot payout and tax form management platform; player loyalty platform; and EveriCares for socially conscious ticket redemption. The company was formerly known as Global Cash Access Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Everi Holdings Inc. in August 2015. Everi Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

dMY Technology Group Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

