Head to Head Survey: Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) vs. Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) and Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Urstadt Biddle Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.3% of Bimini Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Bimini Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties 22.42% 8.26% 2.81% Bimini Capital Management -37.81% -15.33% -2.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Urstadt Biddle Properties and Bimini Capital Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties $137.59 million 3.55 $37.28 million N/A N/A Bimini Capital Management $10.06 million 1.29 $13.30 million N/A N/A

Urstadt Biddle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Bimini Capital Management.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and Bimini Capital Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Urstadt Biddle Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Urstadt Biddle Properties has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bimini Capital Management has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties beats Bimini Capital Management on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties. It has paid 203 consecutive quarters of uninterrupted dividends to its shareholders since its inception.

Bimini Capital Management Company Profile

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

