Head-To-Head Survey: EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) & Vistra (NYSE:VST)

EnSync (OTCMKTS:ESNC) and Vistra (NYSE:VST) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get EnSync alerts:

This table compares EnSync and Vistra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnSync N/A N/A N/A Vistra 4.98% 8.57% 2.57%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EnSync and Vistra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnSync 0 0 0 0 N/A Vistra 0 1 6 0 2.86

Vistra has a consensus price target of $28.57, suggesting a potential upside of 40.82%. Given Vistra’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vistra is more favorable than EnSync.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.2% of Vistra shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of EnSync shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Vistra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EnSync and Vistra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnSync $11.93 million 0.05 -$12.97 million N/A N/A Vistra $11.81 billion 0.84 $928.00 million $2.07 9.80

Vistra has higher revenue and earnings than EnSync.

Risk and Volatility

EnSync has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistra has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vistra beats EnSync on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnSync

EnSync, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity. Its products also comprise DER Flex Internet of energy control platform, a software platform that seamlessly connects to DERs; True Peer-to-PeerTM energy exchange technology; and Hybrid energy storage system. The company was formerly known as ZBB Energy Corporation and changed its name to EnSync, Inc. in August 2015. EnSync, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States. It is also involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. The company serves approximately 4.6 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers. It has a production capacity of approximately 38,500 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for EnSync Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnSync and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.