Head-To-Head Survey: Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) vs. W Technologies (OTCMKTS:WTCG)

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) and W Technologies (OTCMKTS:WTCG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and W Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $1.49 billion 2.06 $179.07 million $2.24 16.07 W Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than W Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and W Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment -5.26% -23.63% -1.45% W Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Six Flags Entertainment and W Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 0 7 7 0 2.50 W Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $24.62, suggesting a potential downside of 31.62%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than W Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W Technologies has a beta of 4.52, suggesting that its stock price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats W Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

W Technologies Company Profile

W Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides social media and mobile marketing solutions. Its products and services include mobile marketing campaigns, mobile optimized Websites, kiosk based mobile loyalty rewards programs, digital signage networks, and transit system location based mobile signage platforms. The company also licenses/distributes liquid crystal displays and priority remote management software. W Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.