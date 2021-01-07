HeartBout (HB) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. HeartBout has a market cap of $82,503.23 and $203.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 81.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00043628 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.27 or 0.00319707 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033847 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,107.06 or 0.02871282 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00013038 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

HeartBout Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars.

