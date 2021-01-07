Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $48.17 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and OKEx. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 27% against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $271.18 million and $48.17 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00025088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00041750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00110495 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.51 or 0.00447861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00049800 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,760,902,962 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

