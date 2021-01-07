HedgeTrade (HEDG) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $229,098.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00001326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger and Hotbit. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 15% higher against the dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market capitalization of $172.02 million and approximately $229,098.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

