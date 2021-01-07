HEIDI Trading 29% Higher This Week (HDI)

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded 56% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One HEIDI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. HEIDI has a total market cap of $2,239.81 and $63.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HEIDI has traded 29% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HEIDI alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEIDI Token Profile

HDI is a token. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 903,700 tokens. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch

HEIDI Token Trading

HEIDI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEIDI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEIDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEIDI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.