Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. Helen of Troy updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 11.50-11.70 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $11.50-11.70 EPS.

HELE traded down $5.00 on Thursday, hitting $223.51. 629,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,086. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.94 and a 200-day moving average of $201.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $230.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. BidaskClub lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.20.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

