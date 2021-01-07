Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.50-11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.075-2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

Shares of HELE opened at $228.51 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $230.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. BidaskClub downgraded Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Helen of Troy from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Sidoti began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $216.20.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.