Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY 2021
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.50-11.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.075-2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.
Shares of HELE opened at $228.51 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $230.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.45. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $530.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
