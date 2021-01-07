Helex (HLX) Market Cap Reaches $33,113.21

Helex (CURRENCY:HLX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Helex has traded up 32.3% against the dollar. One Helex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001234 BTC on major exchanges. Helex has a total market cap of $33,113.21 and $4,320.00 worth of Helex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00041157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.24 or 0.00290865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00030337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,039.28 or 0.02717555 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012941 BTC.

About Helex

Helex is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. Helex’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,160 tokens. Helex’s official Twitter account is @helix3_health and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Helex is helex.world

Buying and Selling Helex

Helex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helex using one of the exchanges listed above.

