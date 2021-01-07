Helium Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week (HNT)

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Helium has a total market cap of $85.07 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helium has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for about $1.31 or 0.00003462 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00016762 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00188241 BTC.

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,778,079 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

