HelloGold (HGT) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One HelloGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded up 5% against the dollar. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $207,767.13 and $2.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00041905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.01 or 0.00303410 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00031787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,063.65 or 0.02758173 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012889 BTC.

HelloGold Profile

HelloGold (HGT) is a token. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . The official website for HelloGold is www.hgfoundation.io . The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HelloGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

