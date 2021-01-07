Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.22. Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 59,437 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.37, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46.

Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.89 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,760 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 7,224 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

