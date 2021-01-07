Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2021


Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.22. Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 59,437 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.37, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46.

Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.89 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hemisphere Energy Co. (HME.V) (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,760 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 7,224 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

