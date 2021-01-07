Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) (CVE:HEM) Shares Gap Down to $0.49

Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) (CVE:HEM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.49, but opened at $0.46. Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 43,835 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$28.88 million and a PE ratio of -3.04.

Hemostemix Inc. (HEM.V) Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived cell therapies for medical conditions. It develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, a relatively non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. The company's lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical limb ischemia, peripheral arterial disease, angina, ischemic cardiomyopathy, dilated cardiomyopathy, and other conditions of ischemia that is in Phase II clinical trial in Canada and the United States.

