Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.89

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.89 and traded as high as $14.48. Hercules Capital shares last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 638,794 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HTGC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carol L. Foster bought 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $50,011.50. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.8% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.7% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 99,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

