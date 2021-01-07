Hermes Pacific Investments plc (HPAC.L) (LON:HPAC) Shares Gap Down to $105.00

Hermes Pacific Investments plc (HPAC.L) (LON:HPAC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $105.00, but opened at $70.00. Hermes Pacific Investments plc (HPAC.L) shares last traded at $105.00, with a volume of 2,151 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £2.45 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 90.28.

About Hermes Pacific Investments plc (HPAC.L) (LON:HPAC)

Hermes Pacific Investments Plc is a private equity firm specializing in quoted or unquoted investments made by direct acquisition of an equity interest. The firm invests in companies, partnerships, joint ventures, or it seeks direct interests in projects. It considers investing in South East Asia. The firm invests in the financial sector but is not limited to that.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Hermes Pacific Investments plc (HPAC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermes Pacific Investments plc (HPAC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.