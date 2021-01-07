HEX Hits Market Capitalization of $2.07 Billion (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. HEX has a total market cap of $2.07 billion and $13.86 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEX has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00032531 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001560 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020919 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002856 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002676 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About HEX

HEX is a token. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEX’s official website is hex.win

Buying and Selling HEX

HEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

