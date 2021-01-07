HEX Market Capitalization Reaches $2.09 Billion (HEX)

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, HEX has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. HEX has a total market cap of $2.09 billion and $10.37 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX token can now be bought for $0.0121 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HEX alerts:

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00031194 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001327 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00020659 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002658 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002557 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

HEX Token Profile

HEX (CRYPTO:HEX) is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 175,453,179,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEX’s official website is hex.win

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.