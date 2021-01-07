Hexindai (NASDAQ:HX) Shares Up 5.4%

Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ:HX) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.47 and last traded at $2.33. 162,403 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 105,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.21.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Hexindai Company Profile (NASDAQ:HX)

Hexindai Inc operates a consumer lending marketplace that facilitates loans in China. It primarily focuses on facilitating medium-sized credit loans. The company provides borrowers a range of products based on customer segmentation data and tailored to the specific needs of the emerging middle class; and investors various types of investment products.

