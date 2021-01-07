HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) (TSE:HEXO) Trading Up 12.7%

HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) (TSE:HEXO)’s stock price traded up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.30 and last traded at C$5.93. 5,328,458 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 2,863,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.26.

HEXO has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.40 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Standpoint Research decreased their price objective on HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from C$0.90 to C$0.60 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on HEXO Corp. (HEXO.TO) from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.29. The company has a market cap of C$724.43 million and a PE ratio of -1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 5.31.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

