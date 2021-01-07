Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,888 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 635.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

In related news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $275,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,913.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $50.52 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $838.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $331.38 million during the quarter. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. 140166 increased their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

