Highland Copper Company Inc. (HI.V) (CVE:HI) Shares Down 6.3%

Highland Copper Company Inc. (HI.V) (CVE:HI) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 76,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 86,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,022.18, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$33.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

About Highland Copper Company Inc. (HI.V) (CVE:HI)

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

